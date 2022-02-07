HighVista Strategies LLC Takes Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eversept Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the third quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 59,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 101.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $147.04. 7,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,071. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $162.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.00 and a 1-year high of $212.00.

ALNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.