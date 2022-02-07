Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,910,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,662 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 4.56% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $186,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,932,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,332,000 after acquiring an additional 57,379 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,296,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,003,000 after acquiring an additional 526,583 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,927,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,579,000 after acquiring an additional 36,297 shares during the last quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,849,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,336,000 after acquiring an additional 131,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth $82,780,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

NYSE HGV opened at $47.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.03 and a beta of 2.10. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

