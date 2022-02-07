Hologic, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hologic in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.91. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.97 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.55.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $74.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. Hologic has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.22.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hologic by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Hologic by 4.5% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Hologic by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

