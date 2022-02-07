Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Hologic in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a net margin of 31.23% and a return on equity of 48.46%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Hologic’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.22. Hologic has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 4.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 63,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

