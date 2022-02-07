Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,608,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 88,155 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.59% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $61,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 406.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 34.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $23.64 on Monday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total transaction of $40,916.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Allison purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.