Honest (HNST) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $265,261.00

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Honest has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $265,261.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Honest has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00050829 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,130.68 or 0.07124090 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00054191 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,974.34 or 1.00066713 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054665 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006549 BTC.

Honest Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official website is honestmining.com

Honest Coin Trading

