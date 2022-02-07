HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 16% This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One HOQU coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HOQU has traded 16% higher against the US dollar. HOQU has a market cap of $217,886.67 and $594,007.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00042965 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.33 or 0.00107662 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (HQX) is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

