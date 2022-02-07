Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) PT Raised to $36.00

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.66% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.88.

HWM traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,857,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,452,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64 and a beta of 1.80. Howmet Aerospace has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $36.03.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWM. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3,418.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

