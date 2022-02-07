Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 128,811 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 884.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,370 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,811 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 1,548.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 11,272 shares during the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Shares of NYSE TPH opened at $22.56 on Monday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.48.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

