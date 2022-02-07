Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 238,407 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,407 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambev alerts:

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.38 and a one year high of $3.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

About Ambev

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.