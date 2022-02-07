Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 238,407 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,302,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,407 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABEV. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 8.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This is a boost from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Ambev’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.
About Ambev
Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.
