Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 3,265 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.19% of iShares Europe ETF worth $4,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 39.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 34,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 21.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IEV opened at $52.86 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $53.98. iShares Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $48.35 and a 1-year high of $55.85.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.