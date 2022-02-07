Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires 5,682 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,698,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,594,000 after acquiring an additional 49,180 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Toro by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,618,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,551,000 after acquiring an additional 44,868 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Toro by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,838,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,498,000 after acquiring an additional 336,084 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Toro by 90.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,790,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Toro alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America lowered Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

TTC opened at $96.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $90.26 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.40 and its 200-day moving average is $102.47.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.

About Toro

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.