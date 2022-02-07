Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 383,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 1.11% of 26 Capital Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 44.8% in the third quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 31,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,840 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in 26 Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 28.1% in the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 476,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 104,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in 26 Capital Acquisition by 49.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 207,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 68,770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

26 Capital Acquisition stock opened at $9.87 on Monday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

