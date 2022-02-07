Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:OACB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 326,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 1.05% of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 3,300,411.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 297,037 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 289,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II by 229.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 59.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OACB opened at $9.88 on Monday. Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.90.

Oaktree Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the industrial and consumer sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

