Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires Shares of 315,309 Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 315,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,077,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 3.12% of Colicity at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at about $708,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at about $2,438,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at about $890,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colicity during the second quarter valued at about $2,394,000.

Shares of NASDAQ COLI opened at $9.72 on Monday. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.73.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

