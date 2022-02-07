Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 133,916 Shares of Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) by 169.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 212,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,916 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Luminar Technologies worth $3,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,357,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 84.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,546,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Luminar Technologies by 99.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 160,851 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies in the third quarter worth $2,128,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Shares of LAZR opened at $14.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.58. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $40.15.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 million. Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. R. F. Lafferty dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.64.

In other Luminar Technologies news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Austin Russell bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.73 per share, for a total transaction of $892,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 109,586 shares of company stock worth $1,564,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR).

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.