Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 38,571 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,571 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Altice USA by 703.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Altice USA during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altice USA by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Altice USA in the second quarter worth $103,000. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerrit Jan Bakker acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $41,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.08 per share, with a total value of $150,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $506,225. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATUS opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.74. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 87.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $48.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.08.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

