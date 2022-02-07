Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 5,795 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SEDG. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $177,212,000. Amundi bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,481,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,734,000 after acquiring an additional 221,860 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,922,000. Finally, Noked Israel Ltd bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,631,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $2,797,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,601 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SEDG. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $373.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $338.00 to $307.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.00.

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $238.26 on Monday. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.33 and a 52-week high of $389.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.29 and a 200-day moving average of $288.43.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

