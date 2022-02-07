Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys 65,975 Shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,547 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,975 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.26% of Southside Bancshares worth $3,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southside Bancshares by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Southside Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SBSI. Stephens began coverage on Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

SBSI stock opened at $42.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.58. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.69 and a twelve month high of $45.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $64.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.76 million. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 42.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.04%.

In other Southside Bancshares news, CEO Lee R. Gibson sold 8,834 shares of Southside Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total value of $393,996.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Julie Shamburger sold 2,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.61, for a total value of $129,235.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

