Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.88% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Acquisition Corp I during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.77.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

