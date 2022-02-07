Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,976 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Pentair by 57.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pentair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pentair from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Seaport Research Partners downgraded shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pentair has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $59.81 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.25. Pentair plc has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $988.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.72%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair Plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.