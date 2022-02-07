Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 370,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 31,423 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PG&E by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in PG&E by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 39,189,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $376,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,934 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in PG&E by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,543,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $381,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in PG&E by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,821,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940,290 shares during the period. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its position in PG&E by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,100,000 after buying an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCG opened at $12.08 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.97. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.24 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

