Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 299.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 201,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 151,364 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Mattel worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 22.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the second quarter valued at $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mattel by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 357.1% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mattel by 36.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

MAT stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.55 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.07.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

