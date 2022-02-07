Hsbc Holdings PLC Grows Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 21.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,849 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 335,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LSXMK. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $49.78 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $56.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $48.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.58 and a beta of 1.23.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

