Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.05 Million Stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,749 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Fastly worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Fastly by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fastly alerts:

NYSE FSLY opened at $26.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.37. Fastly, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $119.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71.

A number of brokerages have commented on FSLY. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fastly in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.89.

In other Fastly news, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 17,505 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $851,968.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,204 shares of company stock valued at $2,745,601 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.