Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 96.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,219 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 398.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Penske Automotive Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.20.

NYSE PAG opened at $99.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 13.71%.

Penske Automotive Group Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.