Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 139.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,194 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,244 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $91,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Edward W. Stack purchased 227,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,027. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.15.

Shares of DKS opened at $111.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.76 and a 1-year high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 15.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.53%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

