Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.37 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 214.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,920 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,582 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of Wintrust Financial worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 11,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after acquiring an additional 98,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 800,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.88.

Shares of WTFC opened at $101.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $104.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.08 and a 200-day moving average of $85.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.34%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

