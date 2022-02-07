Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.49 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 661.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,998 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.07% of LHC Group worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in LHC Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 696 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $122.47 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.42.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LHCG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $207.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of LHC Group from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.70.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

