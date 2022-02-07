Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.51 Million Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,070 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 17,620 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of JOYY worth $3,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in JOYY by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,747,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,814,000 after acquiring an additional 570,232 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in JOYY by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in JOYY by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 312,095 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,017,000 after acquiring an additional 23,061 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 704,364 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after acquiring an additional 363,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in JOYY during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 60.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut JOYY from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Shares of JOYY stock opened at $48.16 on Monday. JOYY Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. JOYY had a negative return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $650.55 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio is presently -97.13%.

JOYY Profile

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

