Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.83 Million Stock Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 313.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,940 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Nexstar Media Group worth $3,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,291,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 668,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,904,000 after purchasing an additional 13,724 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,081.5% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 262,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,752,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $169.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.18 and a twelve month high of $174.86. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.46%.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total value of $3,930,003.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 515,652 shares of company stock valued at $87,876,629. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

