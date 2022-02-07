Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $3.89 Million Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 17.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,595,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after buying an additional 460,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after buying an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,211,000 after buying an additional 243,487 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,275,000 after buying an additional 193,591 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RBA opened at $60.51 on Monday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

