Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,432 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,043 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $3,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNV. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 29.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 59.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.74, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $3,015,050. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $38.42 and a 12 month high of $53.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.03.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.27. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 36.15% and a return on equity of 16.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.94%.

SNV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

