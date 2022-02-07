Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 588.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,339 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,112 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.07% of Foot Locker worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 1,361.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 285,512 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $13,036,000 after purchasing an additional 265,970 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 102,315 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after acquiring an additional 21,215 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 79,726 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 23,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after acquiring an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 728.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,170 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

FL opened at $42.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.26.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Foot Locker from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

