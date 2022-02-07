Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 139.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,897 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.06% of Silicon Laboratories worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11,306.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,136,000 after buying an additional 71,682 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.90.

In related news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $190,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.47, for a total transaction of $1,037,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $160.06 on Monday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.15 and a 52-week high of $211.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.27 and a 200-day moving average of $170.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

