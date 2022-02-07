Hsbc Holdings PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,731 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 57.1% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 72.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of DraftKings by 212.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DraftKings from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $21.89 on Monday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.03.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $212.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.86 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 50,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.86, for a total transaction of $2,117,655.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Kalish sold 96,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $3,902,850.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 177,449 shares of company stock valued at $6,877,845. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

