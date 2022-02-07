Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $3.95 Million Investment in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:EQD) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 402,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,949,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.78% of Equity Distribution Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 27,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 174.8% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Equity Distribution Acquisition by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 15,561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Distribution Acquisition alerts:

NYSE:EQD opened at $9.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.83. Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $11.06.

Equity Distribution Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Distribution Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.