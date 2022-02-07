Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 398,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 1.06% of GX Acquisition Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GXII. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,056,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 0.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 244,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II by 200.0% in the third quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GXII opened at $9.74 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.59 and a 52 week high of $10.06.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

