Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 17,596 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,968 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,596 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.06% of Autohome worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 27.9% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,526,403 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,424,000 after buying an additional 987,855 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 9.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,708,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $684,924,000 after buying an additional 920,241 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 40.3% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,727,611 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $171,230,000 after buying an additional 783,042 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 2,993.9% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 763,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,891,000 after buying an additional 738,953 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 15.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,451,105 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,962,000 after purchasing an additional 463,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

ATHM opened at $30.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.14. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.10 and a 12-month high of $140.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.20.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. Autohome had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 37.84%. The firm had revenue of $273.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CLSA reduced their price target on Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Autohome from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.80.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

