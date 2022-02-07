Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 20,445 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,573,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,576,292,000 after buying an additional 737,566 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,649,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,868,000 after buying an additional 661,283 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,419,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,545,000 after buying an additional 899,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,303,000 after buying an additional 131,199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $1,058,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH opened at $39.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $28.63 and a 52-week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 112.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $339.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

