Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 392.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,198 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $633,000. Fort L.P. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 2,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,450,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 471,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $169,937,000 after buying an additional 170,466 shares during the period. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DECK. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $303.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $351.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $387.35. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $289.23 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.19 by $0.23. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total transaction of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.28, for a total transaction of $912,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,108 shares of company stock worth $7,172,393 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.