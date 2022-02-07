Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 706.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,989 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,669 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 657.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 18,834 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 397.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,653 shares during the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 497.4% during the third quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 15,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

IHI opened at $59.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.63. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.