Hsbc Holdings PLC Raises Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 109.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,506 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,234 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 8,850.0% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syneos Health stock opened at $89.84 on Monday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.53 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.26. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYNH. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.14.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 4,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $399,916.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,159 shares of company stock valued at $694,768 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

