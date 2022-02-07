Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,387 Shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $3,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.1% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 4.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 0.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 27.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RACE opened at $230.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.30. Ferrari has a one year low of $183.82 and a one year high of $278.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.30.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 42.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Ferrari’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RACE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Societe Generale raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ferrari from $305.00 to $277.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $257.55.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

