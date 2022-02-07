Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 16,265 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,265 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 156.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,121,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,420 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 38.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,164,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,764 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 9.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,035,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,666,000 after purchasing an additional 537,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,674,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,301,000 after purchasing an additional 172,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 3.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,690,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,951,000 after purchasing an additional 86,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFL shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GFL Environmental from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TD Securities raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $31.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.70. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.89 and a twelve month high of $43.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.88%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

