Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 32,910 Shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 29.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,910 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.06% of American Campus Communities worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $137,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Campus Communities by 85.0% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

ACC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.86.

ACC opened at $51.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $57.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.26 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,446.15%.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

