Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 5,249 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 20.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,608,000 after purchasing an additional 825,493 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 1,000.1% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 879,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,343,000 after acquiring an additional 799,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,152,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,409,000 after acquiring an additional 588,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,493,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,221,000 after acquiring an additional 319,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter worth $14,869,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 1 year low of $36.77 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

