Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 674 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter worth about $60,424,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 59.1% in the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 446,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,737,000 after buying an additional 165,736 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 25.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 349,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,846,000 after buying an additional 70,389 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 52.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 190,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,984,000 after buying an additional 65,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VGI Partners Ltd lifted its position in shares of Morningstar by 468.3% in the second quarter. VGI Partners Ltd now owns 78,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,256,000 after buying an additional 64,920 shares in the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 12,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.61, for a total value of $3,632,226.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.22, for a total value of $313,841.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,514 shares of company stock worth $60,336,461 over the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MORN opened at $294.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 1.19. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.85 and a 12 month high of $350.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.51 and its 200 day moving average is $291.75.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Morningstar’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

