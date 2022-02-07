Hsbc Holdings PLC Takes $3.71 Million Position in Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII)

Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMII) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 375,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,714,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.67% of Gores Metropoulos II as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GMII. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Metropoulos II during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Gores Metropoulos II by 142.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gores Metropoulos II in the second quarter worth approximately $379,000. 76.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMII opened at $8.37 on Monday. Gores Metropoulos II, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.83.

Gores Metropoulos II, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

