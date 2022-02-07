Huobi BTC Trading 14.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for approximately $43,878.33 or 0.99714913 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $1.07 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002274 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00051228 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 51.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.61 or 0.07112147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00054872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,801.29 or 0.99539830 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,884 coins. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Huobi BTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

